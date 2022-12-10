HC Wainwright Increases Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) Price Target to $32.00

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at HC Wainwright from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 34.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Revolution Medicines from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Revolution Medicines currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.40.

Get Revolution Medicines alerts:

Revolution Medicines Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of RVMD opened at $23.78 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.48 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.71 and a 200 day moving average of $20.69. Revolution Medicines has a twelve month low of $14.08 and a twelve month high of $28.11.

Insider Transactions at Revolution Medicines

Revolution Medicines ( NASDAQ:RVMD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.87). The company had revenue of $3.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.57 million. Revolution Medicines had a negative net margin of 829.80% and a negative return on equity of 41.97%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Revolution Medicines will post -3.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Margaret A. Horn sold 17,768 shares of Revolution Medicines stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total transaction of $358,025.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $716,010.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Margaret A. Horn sold 17,767 shares of Revolution Medicines stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total transaction of $362,624.47. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 17,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $362,624.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Margaret A. Horn sold 17,768 shares of Revolution Medicines stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total transaction of $358,025.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $716,010.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,719 shares of company stock worth $743,193 in the last 90 days. 18.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 257,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,085,000 after buying an additional 59,854 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines during the 3rd quarter valued at $842,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 81,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after buying an additional 16,491 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 21,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 5,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 254,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,014,000 after buying an additional 56,965 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

About Revolution Medicines

(Get Rating)

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Revolution Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolution Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.