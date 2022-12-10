HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Position Trimmed by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New trimmed its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 30.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,319 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCA. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 25.9% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 11,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,848,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 16,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the period. 65.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Phillip G. Billington sold 8,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total value of $1,854,536.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,048,322.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 2,000 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.30, for a total transaction of $406,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,141,627.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Phillip G. Billington sold 8,332 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total transaction of $1,854,536.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,048,322.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,170 shares of company stock worth $6,700,630 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HCA shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $199.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $240.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $249.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $255.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.10.

Shares of HCA opened at $237.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $67.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.69. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $164.47 and a one year high of $279.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $219.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $204.75.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $3.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.94 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 118,732.40% and a net margin of 8.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.96 earnings per share for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is 12.66%.

About HCA Healthcare

(Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.