HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 67.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,951,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,123,663 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 1.73% of HCA Healthcare worth $832,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCA. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the first quarter worth $29,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 94.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.75% of the company’s stock.

In other HCA Healthcare news, insider Charles J. Hall sold 9,838 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.50, for a total transaction of $2,198,793.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 199,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,673,850.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.07, for a total value of $2,240,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,807 shares in the company, valued at $6,902,924.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles J. Hall sold 9,838 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.50, for a total value of $2,198,793.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 199,883 shares in the company, valued at $44,673,850.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,170 shares of company stock valued at $6,700,630. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

HCA opened at $237.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $67.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.38. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $164.47 and a one year high of $279.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $219.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.75.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $3.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.94 by ($0.01). HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.99% and a negative return on equity of 118,732.40%. The business had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.66%.

HCA has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on HCA Healthcare from $255.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $199.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $240.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Mizuho raised their price target on HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.10.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

