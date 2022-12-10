H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) Shares Acquired by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 357,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,558 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in H&E Equipment Services were worth $10,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in H&E Equipment Services during the second quarter valued at $35,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in H&E Equipment Services during the second quarter valued at $94,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in H&E Equipment Services during the second quarter valued at $102,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in H&E Equipment Services during the second quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in H&E Equipment Services during the first quarter valued at $218,000. 76.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

H&E Equipment Services stock opened at $42.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.57. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.12 and a 1-year high of $47.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.11.

H&E Equipment Services ( NASDAQ:HEES Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $324.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.40 million. H&E Equipment Services had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 32.06%. On average, analysts expect that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th were given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.97%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of H&E Equipment Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

In other news, Director Gary W. Bagley sold 6,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.11, for a total value of $279,085.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 78,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,151,001.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, Used Equipment Sales, New Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. The Equipment Rentals segment provides construction and industrial equipment for rent on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis through a fleet of approximately 42,725 pieces of equipment.

