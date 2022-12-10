Head to Head Analysis: Sema4 (SMFR) and Its Competitors

Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR – Get Rating) is one of 33 publicly-traded companies in the “Health services” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Sema4 to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Sema4 and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sema4 0 2 3 0 2.60 Sema4 Competitors 7 131 277 0 2.65

Sema4 presently has a consensus target price of $2.67, indicating a potential upside of 874.66%. As a group, “Health services” companies have a potential upside of 85.88%. Given Sema4’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Sema4 is more favorable than its peers.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

48.6% of shares of all “Health services” companies are held by institutional investors. 21.6% of shares of all “Health services” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Sema4 and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sema4 -121.31% -53.31% -36.04% Sema4 Competitors -325.87% -676.77% -37.31%

Volatility & Risk

Sema4 has a beta of 1.5, indicating that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sema4’s peers have a beta of 1.19, indicating that their average share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sema4 and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Sema4 $212.20 million -$245.39 million -0.29 Sema4 Competitors $1.36 billion -$98.47 million 29.31

Sema4’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Sema4. Sema4 is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Sema4 peers beat Sema4 on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Sema4 Company Profile

Sema4 Holdings Corp., doing business as Sema4, operates as a health information company that enhances diagnosis, treatment, and prevention of disease through data. The company provides Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that delivers comprehensive insights to biopharma to accelerate the drug discovery, development, and commercialization life-cycle, as well as analytics for actionable insights, pre-clinical and clinical trial support, and advanced sequencing services. It also offers Sema4 Signal that enables and advances precision oncology care, from prevention to treatment to remission; and testing for carrier screening, noninvasive prenatal testing, and newborn screening, as well as hereditary cancer testing. In addition, the company provides COVID-19 testing solutions. Sema4 Holdings Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

