Head-To-Head Comparison: Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) versus Zicix (OTCMKTS:ZICX)

Zicix (OTCMKTS:ZICX – Get Rating) and Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Zicix and Guardant Health, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Zicix alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zicix 0 0 0 0 N/A Guardant Health 0 1 14 0 2.93

Guardant Health has a consensus target price of $99.60, indicating a potential upside of 114.61%. Given Guardant Health’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Guardant Health is more favorable than Zicix.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

89.4% of Guardant Health shares are held by institutional investors. 5.9% of Guardant Health shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Zicix and Guardant Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zicix N/A N/A N/A Guardant Health -140.58% -145.58% -30.70%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Zicix and Guardant Health’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zicix N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Guardant Health $373.65 million 12.72 -$405.67 million ($5.93) -7.83

Zicix has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Guardant Health.

Risk & Volatility

Zicix has a beta of 0.73, suggesting that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Guardant Health has a beta of 0.64, suggesting that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Guardant Health beats Zicix on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zicix

(Get Rating)

Zicix Corporation, through its subsidiary, Texas Mobile Health, Inc., provides diagnostic medical imaging services in Houston, Texas. It offers cardiac diagnostic services, including echocardiogram, stress testing, carotid ultrasound, and halter and event monitoring services; medical services, such as general medical care, medical care for home health patients, general and immigration physicals, weight reduction, cold laser pain relief treatment, physical therapy, and anti-aging treatment; and MRI, CT, and X-Ray services. The company was formerly known as Bederra Corporation and changed its name to Zicix Corporation on February 8, 2011. Zicix Corporation was founded in 1979 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About Guardant Health

(Get Rating)

Guardant Health, Inc., a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 LDT, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients. It is also developing LUNAR-2 test for the early detection of colorectal cancer in asymptomatic individuals eligible; and GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers seeking to connect patients tested with the Guardant360 assay with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical trials. In addition, the company offers Guardant Reveal Test for neoadjuvant and adjuvant treatment selection in early-stage cancer patients; Guardant360 tissue genotyping product; and Guardant-19 for use in the detection of the novel coronavirus. Further, it offers development services, including companion diagnostic development and regulatory approval, clinical study setup, monitoring and maintenance, testing development and support, and kits fulfillment related services to biopharmaceutical companies and medical institutions. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Zicix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zicix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.