Head to Head Comparison: Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) and dELiA*s (OTCMKTS:DLIAQ)

Honest (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Rating) and dELiA*s (OTCMKTS:DLIAQ – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Honest has a beta of 0.41, suggesting that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, dELiA*s has a beta of 2.94, suggesting that its stock price is 194% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Honest and dELiA*s’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Honest $318.64 million 0.79 -$38.68 million ($0.50) -5.40 dELiA*s N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

dELiA*s has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Honest.

43.8% of Honest shares are held by institutional investors. 26.2% of Honest shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 28.8% of dELiA*s shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Honest and dELiA*s’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Honest -14.56% -27.30% -17.52% dELiA*s N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Honest and dELiA*s, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Honest 1 4 2 0 2.14 dELiA*s 0 0 0 0 N/A

Honest currently has a consensus price target of $4.88, suggesting a potential upside of 80.56%.

Summary

dELiA*s beats Honest on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Honest

The Honest Company, Inc. manufactures and sells diapers and wipes, skin and personal care, and household and wellness products. The company also offers baby clothing and nursery bedding products. It sells its products through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About dELiA*s

dELiA*s, Inc. operates as a multi-channel retail company, primarily marketing to teenage girls in the United States. The company sells various product categories to consumers through its Website, direct mail catalogs, and retail stores. It develops, markets, and sells a collection of apparel, dresses, swimwear, footwear, outerwear, and accessories primarily for teenage girls under the dELiA*s name. As of May 3, 2014, the company operated 99 stores. It also develops, markets, and sells third-party brands. The company was founded in 1997 and is based in Costa Mesa, California.

