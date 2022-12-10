Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.63 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts (NYSE:HR)

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial decreased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Healthcare Realty Trust in a report issued on Tuesday, December 6th. Capital One Financial analyst D. Bernstein now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.63 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.73. Capital One Financial has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Healthcare Realty Trust’s current full-year earnings is $1.66 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Healthcare Realty Trust’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.71 EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Healthcare Realty Trust from $33.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup upgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Healthcare Realty Trust from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.75.

Healthcare Realty Trust Stock Down 0.8 %

Healthcare Realty Trust Increases Dividend

HR opened at $19.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.93 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.55. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $18.40 and a 12-month high of $34.44.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.30%. This is an increase from Healthcare Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 459.28%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Healthcare Realty Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Presima Inc. raised its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 26,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 9,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 45,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 18,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

Featured Stories

