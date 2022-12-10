Hecla Mining Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:HL)

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors purchased 12,381 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 46% compared to the average daily volume of 8,472 call options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $4.75 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Hecla Mining from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Hecla Mining from $5.25 to $4.75 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $4.75 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hecla Mining currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hecla Mining

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hecla Mining during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 22.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 74,321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 13,545 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 10.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 197,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after buying an additional 18,687 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining in the first quarter valued at about $1,389,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 0.5% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,198,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,876,000 after buying an additional 5,492 shares during the last quarter. 60.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hecla Mining Price Performance

HL opened at $5.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -138.72 and a beta of 2.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.43. Hecla Mining has a 52-week low of $3.41 and a 52-week high of $7.66.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. Hecla Mining had a negative net margin of 2.96% and a positive return on equity of 1.35%. The business had revenue of $146.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.49 million. As a group, analysts predict that Hecla Mining will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Hecla Mining Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th were paid a dividend of $0.004 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio is presently -24.99%.

About Hecla Mining

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for sale to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors,; and doré containing silver and gold.

