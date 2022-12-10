Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) Director Purchases $18,112.75 in Stock

Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Rating) Director Jason Philip Dinapoli bought 1,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.67 per share, for a total transaction of $18,112.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 334,800 shares in the company, valued at $4,576,716. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

On Thursday, November 10th, Jason Philip Dinapoli bought 6,175 shares of Heritage Commerce stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.35 per share, for a total transaction of $88,611.25.

HTBK stock opened at $13.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $820.93 million, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 1.00. Heritage Commerce Corp has a twelve month low of $10.42 and a twelve month high of $14.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.12.

Heritage Commerce ( NASDAQ:HTBK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $50.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.30 million. Heritage Commerce had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 32.50%. On average, equities analysts predict that Heritage Commerce Corp will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 7th. Heritage Commerce’s payout ratio is 53.06%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HTBK. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 132.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Heritage Commerce by 35.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Heritage Commerce in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Heritage Commerce by 17.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Heritage Commerce in the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HTBK shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Heritage Commerce to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Heritage Commerce to $16.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Heritage Commerce in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered Heritage Commerce from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st.

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

