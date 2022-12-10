HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) Shares Gap Up Following Insider Buying Activity

HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $21.56, but opened at $22.57. HighPeak Energy shares last traded at $22.54, with a volume of 20 shares.

Specifically, President Michael L. Hollis acquired 3,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.46 per share, for a total transaction of $80,811.08. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 237,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,323,761.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, President Michael L. Hollis acquired 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.20 per share, for a total transaction of $70,700.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 237,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,788,066.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Michael L. Hollis purchased 3,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.46 per share, with a total value of $80,811.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now directly owns 237,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,323,761.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 79,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,737,545 in the last quarter. 88.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HighPeak Energy Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.68.

HighPeak Energy Announces Dividend

HighPeak Energy ( NASDAQ:HPK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $204.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.65 million. HighPeak Energy had a return on equity of 33.37% and a net margin of 34.53%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HighPeak Energy, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. HighPeak Energy’s payout ratio is 5.99%.

Institutional Trading of HighPeak Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HPK. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in HighPeak Energy by 81.3% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its position in HighPeak Energy by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in HighPeak Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in HighPeak Energy by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in HighPeak Energy by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the period. 13.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HighPeak Energy

HighPeak Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 64,213 MBoe of proved reserves.

