Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HMPT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HMPT – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.84.

HMPT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Home Point Capital to $2.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Home Point Capital from $4.00 to $3.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Home Point Capital from $3.00 to $1.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. UBS Group set a $2.00 price objective on Home Point Capital in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Wedbush raised Home Point Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $1.50 in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Home Point Capital Stock Performance

HMPT opened at $1.33 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $184.05 million, a P/E ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.74. Home Point Capital has a 52-week low of $1.28 and a 52-week high of $5.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Home Point Capital

Home Point Capital Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Home Point Capital during the second quarter valued at $306,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Point Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Home Point Capital by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 85,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 8,392 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Home Point Capital by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 96,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 5,678 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Home Point Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. 94.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Point Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential mortgage originator and service provider. It operates through two segments, Origination and Servicing. The Origination segment sources loans through direct, wholesale, and correspondent channels. The Servicing segment offers collecting loan payments; remitting principal and interest payments to investors; managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance; and performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and administering mortgage loans.

