Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Position Reduced by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt decreased its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 893 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Humana were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Humana in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Humana in the second quarter valued at $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Humana in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 42.3% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 74 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in shares of Humana in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on HUM shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Humana from $560.00 to $637.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Humana from $548.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Humana from $547.00 to $647.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Humana from $570.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Humana from $522.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $579.00.

Humana Stock Down 2.5 %

Humana Dividend Announcement

HUM stock opened at $533.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Humana Inc. has a 1 year low of $351.20 and a 1 year high of $571.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $529.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $493.67. The firm has a market cap of $67.53 billion, a PE ratio of 24.19, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.7875 dividend. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Humana’s payout ratio is presently 14.29%.

Insider Activity at Humana

In related news, CAO William Kevin Fleming sold 11,157 shares of Humana stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.61, for a total value of $6,310,510.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,437,780.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO William Kevin Fleming sold 11,157 shares of Humana stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.61, for a total value of $6,310,510.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,437,780.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.17, for a total transaction of $5,095,530.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,612,919.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,161 shares of company stock valued at $16,994,804. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Humana Profile

(Get Rating)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Articles

