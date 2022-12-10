Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,471 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,227 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Humana were worth $63,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Humana in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Humana in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Humana in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Humana by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 74 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in Humana in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HUM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Humana from $560.00 to $637.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Humana from $522.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Humana from $549.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Humana from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Humana currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $579.00.

Humana Stock Down 2.5 %

Humana Dividend Announcement

HUM stock opened at $533.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $67.53 billion, a PE ratio of 24.19, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $529.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $493.67. Humana Inc. has a one year low of $351.20 and a one year high of $571.30.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.7875 dividend. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Humana’s payout ratio is 14.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Humana

In other Humana news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 1,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.78, for a total value of $621,312.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,991,645.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Humana news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 1,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.78, for a total value of $621,312.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,991,645.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.17, for a total value of $5,095,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,612,919.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,161 shares of company stock valued at $16,994,804 over the last quarter. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Humana Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Stories

