IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 209,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 18,299 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.28% of IDEX worth $38,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of IDEX by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 73,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,246,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in shares of IDEX by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 40,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,268,000 after buying an additional 7,436 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its stake in shares of IDEX by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 8,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of IDEX during the 2nd quarter worth $763,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of IDEX by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 74,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,450,000 after buying an additional 13,038 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEX alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Livingston Satterthwaite sold 3,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.69, for a total transaction of $684,771.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,946,634.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Livingston Satterthwaite sold 3,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.69, for a total transaction of $684,771.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,946,634.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William K. Grogan sold 843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.45, for a total value of $42,529.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,689 shares in the company, valued at $6,441,910.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,766 shares of company stock valued at $2,097,044. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IDEX Stock Up 0.5 %

IEX has been the subject of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on IDEX in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on IDEX from $205.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen lifted their price objective on IDEX to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on IDEX from $228.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on IDEX from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $228.75.

IEX opened at $235.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $221.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $205.45. IDEX Co. has a 12 month low of $172.18 and a 12 month high of $243.51.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.13. IDEX had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 18.66%. The business had revenue of $824.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $779.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEX Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.79%.

IDEX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.