IES (NASDAQ:IESC) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of IES (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

IES Stock Performance

Shares of IESC stock opened at $31.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $641.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02 and a beta of 1.32. IES has a 52 week low of $24.94 and a 52 week high of $54.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.32 and a 200-day moving average of $31.30.

Institutional Trading of IES

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in IES by 209.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 655 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in IES in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in IES in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in IES by 172.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in IES by 251.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,631 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,598 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

IES Company Profile

IES Holdings, Inc designs and installs integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. Its Commercial & Industrial segment offers electrical and mechanical design, construction, and maintenance services for office buildings, manufacturing facilities, data centers, chemical plants, refineries, wind farms, solar facilities, municipal infrastructures, and health care facilities.

