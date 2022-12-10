Infinite Group (OTCMKTS:IMCI) Trading Down 26.8%

Infinite Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMCI – Get Rating) fell 26.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.60 and last traded at $2.60. 132 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the average session volume of 120 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.55.
Infinite Group Stock Up 6.9 %
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.28 and its 200 day moving average is $8.63.
About Infinite Group
Infinite Group, Inc develops cybersecurity software in the United States. It offers Nodeware, a patented software-as-a-service solution that automates network asset identification, and cybersecurity vulnerability management and monitoring; and distributes Webroot, a cloud-based endpoint security platform solution.
