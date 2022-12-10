Insider Buying: HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK) President Buys 30,000 Shares of Stock

HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Rating) President Michael L. Hollis purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.99 per share, for a total transaction of $659,700.00. Following the purchase, the president now directly owns 322,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,100,329.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

HighPeak Energy Stock Down 6.2 %

HPK stock opened at $20.37 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.54. HighPeak Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.11 and a 12 month high of $38.21.

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $204.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.65 million. HighPeak Energy had a net margin of 34.53% and a return on equity of 33.37%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HighPeak Energy, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

HighPeak Energy Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of HighPeak Energy

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. HighPeak Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.99%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HPK. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HighPeak Energy by 495.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 228,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,951,000 after acquiring an additional 190,169 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in HighPeak Energy by 140.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 283,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,296,000 after buying an additional 165,665 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in HighPeak Energy by 55.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 443,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,613,000 after buying an additional 159,020 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in HighPeak Energy by 1,004.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 132,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,395,000 after buying an additional 120,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in HighPeak Energy during the third quarter worth $1,954,000. 13.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HighPeak Energy Company Profile

HighPeak Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 64,213 MBoe of proved reserves.

Further Reading

