Insider Buying: Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT) CEO Acquires 1,100 Shares of Stock

Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT – Get Rating) CEO Alan Yu bought 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.96 per share, for a total transaction of $15,356.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,403,398 shares in the company, valued at $103,351,436.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Alan Yu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 2nd, Alan Yu bought 16,800 shares of Karat Packaging stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.03 per share, for a total transaction of $235,704.00.

On Wednesday, November 30th, Alan Yu bought 22,100 shares of Karat Packaging stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.96 per share, for a total transaction of $308,516.00.

On Monday, November 28th, Alan Yu bought 4,000 shares of Karat Packaging stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.47 per share, for a total transaction of $53,880.00.

On Friday, November 18th, Alan Yu bought 2,400 shares of Karat Packaging stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $33,600.00.

On Monday, November 14th, Alan Yu acquired 2,300 shares of Karat Packaging stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.85 per share, for a total transaction of $31,855.00.

Karat Packaging Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KRT opened at $14.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.06. Karat Packaging Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.76 and a 1-year high of $21.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $278.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.12.

Karat Packaging Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. This represents a yield of 2.63%.

Separately, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Karat Packaging from $33.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Karat Packaging

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Karat Packaging during the 1st quarter worth $215,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Karat Packaging during the 1st quarter worth $334,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Karat Packaging by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 3,899 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Karat Packaging by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 30,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 6,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Karat Packaging by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 29,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares in the last quarter. 21.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Karat Packaging

(Get Rating)

Karat Packaging Inc manufactures and distributes single-use disposable products in plastic, paper, biopolymer-based, and other compostable forms used in various restaurant and foodservice settings. It provides food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, straws, specialty beverage ingredients, equipment, gloves, and other products under the Karat Earth brand.

