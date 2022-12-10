Insider Buying: Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY) Director Buys $2,454,100.45 in Stock

Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY – Get Rating) Director Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 182,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.45 per share, for a total transaction of $2,454,100.45. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,086,531 shares in the company, valued at $41,513,841.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Coliseum Capital Management, L also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Lazydays alerts:

On Wednesday, December 7th, Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 31,514 shares of Lazydays stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.49 per share, for a total transaction of $425,123.86.

On Wednesday, November 9th, Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 7,769 shares of Lazydays stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.54 per share, for a total transaction of $105,192.26.

On Monday, November 7th, Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 9,744 shares of Lazydays stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.39 per share, for a total transaction of $130,472.16.

Lazydays Stock Performance

NASDAQ LAZY opened at $13.93 on Friday. Lazydays Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.25 and a 1-year high of $22.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $146.78 million, a PE ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lazydays ( NASDAQ:LAZY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01). Lazydays had a return on equity of 36.78% and a net margin of 6.02%. The company had revenue of $333.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lazydays Holdings, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Lazydays from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lazydays

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lazydays by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 489,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,608,000 after acquiring an additional 5,831 shares during the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Lazydays in the third quarter worth $5,485,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Lazydays in the third quarter worth $139,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Lazydays by 55.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 7,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Lazydays by 4.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 131,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 5,239 shares in the last quarter. 78.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lazydays

(Get Rating)

Lazydays Holdings, Inc operates recreation vehicle (RV) dealerships under the Lazydays name in the United States. It provides RV sales, RV-repair and services, financing and insurance products, third-party protection plans, after-market parts and accessories, and RV camping facilities. The company also operates the Lazydays RV resort at Tampa, Florida.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lazydays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazydays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.