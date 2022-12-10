Insider Buying: Pardes Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRDS) CEO Purchases $13,625.00 in Stock

Pardes Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRDS – Get Rating) CEO Thomas G. Wiggans purchased 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.09 per share, with a total value of $13,625.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Pardes Biosciences Stock Up 5.3 %

Shares of PRDS stock opened at $1.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.73. Pardes Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $17.76.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. VK Services LLC acquired a new position in Pardes Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $18,886,000. RA Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Pardes Biosciences by 97.5% in the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,175,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,584,000 after purchasing an additional 3,048,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Pardes Biosciences by 102.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,275,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,503 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. acquired a new position in Pardes Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $15,025,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Pardes Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $7,118,000. 75.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Pardes Biosciences

Separately, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Pardes Biosciences from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th.

Pardes Biosciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics to improve the lives of patients suffering from life-threatening disease. Its lead candidate is the PBI-0451 that is in clinical development stage to treat and prevent severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 infections and associated diseases.

