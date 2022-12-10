Insider Buying: RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO) CEO Buys 500 Shares of Stock

RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO – Get Rating) CEO Paul W. Nester purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.50 per share, with a total value of $11,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 70,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,646,269. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

RGC Resources Stock Down 0.3 %

RGCO opened at $22.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.59. RGC Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.01 and a 1 year high of $24.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.11.

Get RGC Resources alerts:

RGC Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 18th will be given a dividend of $0.1975 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 17th. This is a boost from RGC Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of RGC Resources

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on RGC Resources in a report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RGCO. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of RGC Resources by 27.6% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 15,275 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of RGC Resources by 3.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,042 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of RGC Resources by 0.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 112,773 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of RGC Resources by 0.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 99,322 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of RGC Resources by 14.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,968 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the period.

RGC Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RGC Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services company. It sells and distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding localities. The company also provides various unregulated services. It operates approximately 1,157 miles of transmission and distribution pipeline; and a liquefied natural gas storage facility, as well as owns and operates 6 metering stations.

Featured Stories

