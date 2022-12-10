Insider Buying: Smoove plc (LON:SMV) Insider Buys 19,000 Shares of Stock

Smoove plc (LON:SMV – Get Rating) insider Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott bought 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 39 ($0.48) per share, with a total value of £7,410 ($9,035.48).

Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Smoove alerts:

On Friday, December 2nd, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott acquired 37,929 shares of Smoove stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 38 ($0.46) per share, with a total value of £14,413.02 ($17,574.71).

Smoove Stock Performance

Shares of LON SMV opened at GBX 37.75 ($0.46) on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 35.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 4.59 and a current ratio of 4.59. Smoove plc has a 52-week low of GBX 27 ($0.33) and a 52-week high of GBX 77 ($0.94). The firm has a market cap of £24.49 million and a PE ratio of 1.62.

About Smoove

Smoove plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and hosting of internet-based software applications for legal and property services businesses in the United Kingdom. It provides software solutions that support online legal comparison services; conveyancing legal services; and risk management and compliance consultancy services to solicitors and licensed conveyancers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Smoove Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smoove and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.