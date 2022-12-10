Insider Selling: Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) CEO Sells $10,005.00 in Stock

Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating) CEO Thomas J. Leonard sold 500 shares of Agiliti stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $10,005.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 927,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,549,770.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Agiliti stock opened at $16.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 63.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.43 and its 200-day moving average is $18.04. Agiliti, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.15 and a fifty-two week high of $23.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.01). Agiliti had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The company had revenue of $271.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.68 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Agiliti, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Agiliti by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 49,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Agiliti by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Agiliti by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 202,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Agiliti in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Agiliti by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 500,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

AGTI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Agiliti from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Agiliti from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Agiliti from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Agiliti from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, November 13th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Agiliti to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.57.

Agiliti, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare technology management and service solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. It offers onsite managed services that are comprehensive programs for the management, reprocessing, and logistics of medical equipment at individual facilities and integrated delivery networks to monitor and adjust equipment quantities and availability to address fluctuations in patient census and acuity.

