Insider Selling: Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT) Insider Sells $26,016.55 in Stock

Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Rating) insider Stephen Bohanon sold 2,009 shares of Alkami Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total value of $26,016.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 432,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,595,707.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Alkami Technology Stock Up 2.0 %
ALKT stock opened at $13.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.41 and a beta of 0.14. Alkami Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.23 and a 52 week high of $22.99. The company has a current ratio of 6.38, a quick ratio of 6.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alkami Technology
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Alkami Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Alkami Technology by 84.1% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Alkami Technology during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Alkami Technology in the first quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Alkami Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. Institutional investors own 52.74% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Alkami Technology
Alkami Technology, Inc offers a cloud-based digital banking platform in the United States. The company's platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture.
Read More
