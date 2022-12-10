Insider Selling: Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) CEO Sells 1,159 Shares of Stock

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,159 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $27,363.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,030,675.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Price Performance

BXMT opened at $23.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.30. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.25. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.49 and a 1 year high of $32.90.

Get Blackstone Mortgage Trust alerts:

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 39.99% and a return on equity of 9.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blackstone Mortgage Trust

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is 100.40%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BXMT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,544,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $362,800,000 after purchasing an additional 162,232 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,483,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,443,000 after buying an additional 62,812 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,652,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,336,000 after buying an additional 222,216 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 3.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,021,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,940,000 after buying an additional 64,264 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 3.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,916,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,936,000 after acquiring an additional 69,295 shares in the last quarter. 55.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BXMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $30.00 to $27.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.