Insider Selling: Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Director Sells $1,001,800.00 in Stock

Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total transaction of $1,001,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 183,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,178,641.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Blueprint Medicines Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Blueprint Medicines stock opened at $47.24 on Friday. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 1 year low of $40.78 and a 1 year high of $111.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 6.99 and a quick ratio of 6.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BPMC. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $120.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $143.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blueprint Medicines

About Blueprint Medicines

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BPMC. FMR LLC lifted its position in Blueprint Medicines by 60.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,576,079 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $433,178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,242,698 shares during the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP lifted its position in Blueprint Medicines by 326.3% during the first quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 1,921,347 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $122,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470,690 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Blueprint Medicines by 14.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,631,687 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $284,457,000 after purchasing an additional 698,562 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the second quarter worth approximately $34,599,000. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 67.2% during the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,356,987 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,684,000 after acquiring an additional 545,240 shares in the last quarter.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.

Featured Stories

