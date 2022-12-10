Insider Selling: Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) CEO Sells $696,620.76 in Stock

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) CEO Brian Armstrong sold 14,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.86, for a total value of $696,620.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Brian Armstrong also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 21st, Brian Armstrong sold 14,866 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $624,372.00.

On Friday, November 11th, Brian Armstrong sold 29,732 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.66, for a total value of $1,625,151.12.

Coinbase Global Trading Down 6.0 %

NASDAQ:COIN opened at $40.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.59. The stock has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 2.14. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.15 and a 1 year high of $281.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($2.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.23) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $590.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.76 million. Coinbase Global had a negative return on equity of 20.19% and a negative net margin of 24.25%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -11.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 1,210.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 524 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 133.5% in the 3rd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. 49.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on COIN shares. Bank of America downgraded Coinbase Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $77.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Compass Point dropped their price objective on Coinbase Global from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Coinbase Global from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Coinbase Global to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Coinbase Global in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.74.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

