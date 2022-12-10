Insider Selling: Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) Director Sells $1,061,040.05 in Stock

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Rating) Director Lip Bu Tan sold 70,501 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total value of $1,061,040.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 203,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,066,226.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Lip Bu Tan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 5th, Lip Bu Tan sold 107,692 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $1,617,533.84.

On Thursday, October 13th, Lip Bu Tan sold 41,166 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total value of $458,589.24.

On Thursday, October 6th, Lip Bu Tan sold 107,550 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.68, for a total value of $1,256,184.00.

On Tuesday, October 4th, Lip Bu Tan sold 550,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.62, for a total value of $6,391,000.00.

Credo Technology Group Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ CRDO opened at $14.86 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.94. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion and a P/E ratio of -247.67. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd has a 12-month low of $8.61 and a 12-month high of $18.00.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Credo Technology Group from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.38.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRDO. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group during the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group during the first quarter valued at about $69,000. 22.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Credo Technology Group Company Profile

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include integrated circuits, active electrical cables, and SerDes chiplets that are based on its serializer/deserializer and digital signal processor technologies.

