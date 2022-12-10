Insider Selling: Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV) Senior Officer Sells 5,932 Shares of Stock

Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV – Get Rating) (NYSE:FNV) Senior Officer Paul Brink sold 5,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$193.66, for a total transaction of C$1,148,791.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 221,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$42,959,791.46.

FNV stock opened at C$192.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 23.26, a current ratio of 24.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Franco-Nevada Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$151.08 and a fifty-two week high of C$216.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$177.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$171.90. The stock has a market cap of C$36.84 billion and a PE ratio of 35.73.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a $0.436 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. This is a positive change from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.42%.

FNV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$205.00 to C$190.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada to C$111.00 in a report on Monday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$224.00 to C$247.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Eight Capital dropped their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$230.00 to C$225.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$202.00 to C$195.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$194.00.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

