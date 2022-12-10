Insider Selling: Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) Director Sells $4,766,939.19 in Stock

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) Director Andreas Wicki sold 77,853 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total transaction of $4,766,939.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,176,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,284,484.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Andreas Wicki also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 10th, Andreas Wicki sold 95,242 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.80, for a total transaction of $5,600,229.60.

On Tuesday, November 8th, Andreas Wicki sold 18,865 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $1,132,088.65.

On Friday, November 4th, Andreas Wicki sold 157,950 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total transaction of $9,289,039.50.

On Wednesday, November 2nd, Andreas Wicki sold 164,676 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total transaction of $9,684,595.56.

Harmony Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of HRMY stock opened at $59.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.19. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.54 and a 12 month high of $62.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 23.06 and a beta of 0.58.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Harmony Biosciences ( NASDAQ:HRMY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $117.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.11 million. Harmony Biosciences had a net margin of 38.84% and a return on equity of 62.83%. Analysts predict that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Harmony Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Harmony Biosciences

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HRMY. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,802,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,685,000 after acquiring an additional 829,234 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,758,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,426,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,664,000 after acquiring an additional 529,600 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $18,653,000. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $14,820,000. 81.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harmony Biosciences Company Profile

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders in the United States. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

