Insider Selling: Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMC) Major Shareholder Sells $437,798.74 in Stock

Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMC – Get Rating) major shareholder Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 706,127 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.62, for a total value of $437,798.74. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,305,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,209,155.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Mudrick Capital Management, L. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 7th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 500,000 shares of Hycroft Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.55, for a total value of $275,000.00.

On Friday, December 2nd, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 620,033 shares of Hycroft Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.66, for a total value of $409,221.78.

On Wednesday, November 30th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 713,490 shares of Hycroft Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.74, for a total value of $527,982.60.

NASDAQ HYMC opened at $0.52 on Friday. Hycroft Mining Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $0.28 and a fifty-two week high of $3.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 9.94 and a quick ratio of 9.24. The firm has a market cap of $104.20 million, a P/E ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.83.

Hycroft Mining ( NASDAQ:HYMC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. Hycroft Mining had a negative net margin of 205.63% and a negative return on equity of 192.29%. The company had revenue of $8.76 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Hycroft Mining by 302.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,111,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,453,000 after buying an additional 2,337,300 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Hycroft Mining by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,623,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 27,035 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Hycroft Mining by 1,771.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,240,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,235 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Hycroft Mining by 181.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 563,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 363,275 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Hycroft Mining by 8.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 451,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 36,372 shares during the period. 61.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold and silver development company in the United States. The company holds interests in the Hycroft mine that covers an area of approximately 70,671 acres located in the state of Nevada. As of December 31, 2021, its Hycroft mine had measured and indicated mineral resources of 9.6 million ounces of gold, and 446.0 million ounces of silver.

