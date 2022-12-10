Insider Selling: National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) Director Sells 7,652 Shares of Stock

National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC – Get Rating) Director Ernest G. Burgess III sold 7,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.08, for a total value of $467,384.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 83,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,079,412.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

National HealthCare Price Performance

NHC stock opened at $57.74 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $885.96 million, a PE ratio of 28.87 and a beta of 0.32. National HealthCare Co. has a 1 year low of $57.73 and a 1 year high of $75.35.

Get National HealthCare alerts:

National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $270.84 million during the quarter. National HealthCare had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 2.79%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in National HealthCare by 57.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in National HealthCare by 4.5% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in National HealthCare by 1.6% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 18,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC lifted its holdings in National HealthCare by 0.6% in the second quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 53,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,737,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in National HealthCare by 60.2% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. 46.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet lowered National HealthCare from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th.

About National HealthCare

(Get Rating)

National HealthCare Corporation operates, manages, and provides services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, homecare and hospice agencies, and a behavioral health hospital. Its skilled nursing facilities offer licensed therapy services, nutrition services, social services, activities, and housekeeping and laundry services, as well as medical services prescribed by physicians; and rehabilitative services, such as physical, speech, respiratory, and occupational therapy for patients recovering from strokes, heart attacks, orthopedic conditions, neurological illnesses, or other illnesses, injuries, or disabilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for National HealthCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National HealthCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.