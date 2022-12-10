Insider Selling: National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) Director Sells 7,652 Shares of Stock

National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC – Get Rating) Director Ernest G. Burgess III sold 7,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.08, for a total value of $467,384.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 83,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,079,412.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
National HealthCare Price Performance
NHC stock opened at $57.74 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $885.96 million, a PE ratio of 28.87 and a beta of 0.32. National HealthCare Co. has a 1 year low of $57.73 and a 1 year high of $75.35.
National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $270.84 million during the quarter. National HealthCare had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 2.79%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, TheStreet lowered National HealthCare from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th.
About National HealthCare
National HealthCare Corporation operates, manages, and provides services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, homecare and hospice agencies, and a behavioral health hospital. Its skilled nursing facilities offer licensed therapy services, nutrition services, social services, activities, and housekeeping and laundry services, as well as medical services prescribed by physicians; and rehabilitative services, such as physical, speech, respiratory, and occupational therapy for patients recovering from strokes, heart attacks, orthopedic conditions, neurological illnesses, or other illnesses, injuries, or disabilities.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on National HealthCare (NHC)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/05 – 12/09
- There Is Fundamental Value In Broadcom, And It Yields 3.35%
- Costco vs Amazon: an end of the year showdown
- Discount Retailers Could Make Good Bargain Stocks
- Can Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson Continue Outperforming the Index?
Receive News & Ratings for National HealthCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National HealthCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.