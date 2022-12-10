Insider Selling: Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Chairman Sells $3,391,500.00 in Stock

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) Chairman Benjamin Silbermann sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total transaction of $3,391,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Benjamin Silbermann also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 9th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 150,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total transaction of $3,474,000.00.

On Monday, December 5th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 150,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total transaction of $3,622,500.00.

On Friday, December 2nd, Benjamin Silbermann sold 150,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.97, for a total transaction of $3,745,500.00.

On Wednesday, November 30th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 150,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total transaction of $3,688,500.00.

On Monday, November 28th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 150,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.57, for a total transaction of $3,685,500.00.

On Friday, November 25th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 150,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $3,756,000.00.

On Wednesday, November 23rd, Benjamin Silbermann sold 150,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total transaction of $3,742,500.00.

On Monday, November 21st, Benjamin Silbermann sold 150,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total transaction of $3,571,500.00.

On Friday, November 18th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 150,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.33, for a total value of $3,649,500.00.

On Wednesday, November 16th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 123,578 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total value of $3,100,572.02.

Pinterest Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:PINS opened at $23.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.71 billion, a PE ratio of 330.90 and a beta of 0.98. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.14 and a 1-year high of $39.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.68 and its 200-day moving average is $22.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pinterest

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $684.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.97 million. Pinterest had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 2.21%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pinterest by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,933,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,359,000 after buying an additional 1,669,577 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its stake in shares of Pinterest by 15.5% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 31,376,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,187,000 after purchasing an additional 4,211,422 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Pinterest by 4.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,690,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285,053 shares during the period. Harris Associates L P grew its stake in Pinterest by 19,142.5% in the first quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 18,558,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,731,000 after acquiring an additional 18,462,331 shares during the period. Finally, Elliott Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 200.0% in the third quarter. Elliott Investment Management L.P. now owns 15,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,500,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PINS has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Pinterest from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet raised Pinterest from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Guggenheim raised their target price on Pinterest to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays raised their target price on Pinterest from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Pinterest from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pinterest currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.68.

Pinterest Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

Featured Stories

