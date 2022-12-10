Insider Selling: Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Chairman Sells $3,622,500.00 in Stock

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) Chairman Benjamin Silbermann sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total transaction of $3,622,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Benjamin Silbermann also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 9th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 150,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total transaction of $3,474,000.00.

On Wednesday, December 7th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 150,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total transaction of $3,391,500.00.

On Friday, December 2nd, Benjamin Silbermann sold 150,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.97, for a total transaction of $3,745,500.00.

On Wednesday, November 30th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 150,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total transaction of $3,688,500.00.

On Monday, November 28th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 150,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.57, for a total transaction of $3,685,500.00.

On Friday, November 25th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 150,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $3,756,000.00.

On Wednesday, November 23rd, Benjamin Silbermann sold 150,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total transaction of $3,742,500.00.

On Monday, November 21st, Benjamin Silbermann sold 150,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total transaction of $3,571,500.00.

On Friday, November 18th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 150,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.33, for a total transaction of $3,649,500.00.

On Wednesday, November 16th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 123,578 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total transaction of $3,100,572.02.

Pinterest Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PINS opened at $23.16 on Friday. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.14 and a 52-week high of $39.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.00. The stock has a market cap of $15.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 330.90 and a beta of 0.98.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. Pinterest had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 3.10%. The company had revenue of $684.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.97 million. Analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PINS. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Pinterest from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Pinterest from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Pinterest from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Pinterest to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pinterest

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 2.0% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 21,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 4.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 11,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 17.6% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Pinterest by 1.4% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Pinterest by 4.2% in the second quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 14,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. 70.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

Further Reading

