Insider Selling: RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI) President Sells 7,309 Shares of Stock

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI – Get Rating) President Patrick W. Galley sold 7,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.65, for a total transaction of $129,003.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $17.59 on Friday. RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $14.59 and a one year high of $23.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.93.
RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.104 per share. This is a boost from RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
The RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc (the “Fund”) seeks to provide current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income taxes1 with a secondary objective of total return.
