Insider Selling: RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI) President Sells 7,309 Shares of Stock

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI – Get Rating) President Patrick W. Galley sold 7,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.65, for a total transaction of $129,003.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $17.59 on Friday. RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $14.59 and a one year high of $23.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.93.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.104 per share. This is a boost from RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RMI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 30.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 20.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 142,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after buying an additional 24,029 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 72.7% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,770,000 after buying an additional 62,862 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund during the second quarter valued at about $815,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 74.0% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 97,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 41,370 shares in the last quarter.

The RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc (the “Fund”) seeks to provide current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income taxes1 with a secondary objective of total return.

