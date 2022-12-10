Insider Selling: Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Director Sells 1,225 Shares of Stock

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 1,225 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.43, for a total value of $36,051.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,449,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,654,753.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Lynn Michelle Jurich also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 10th, Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 75,000 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.17, for a total transaction of $1,962,750.00.

On Monday, October 10th, Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 75,000 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total transaction of $1,868,250.00.

On Monday, September 19th, Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 3,993 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $147,900.72.

On Thursday, September 15th, Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 4,664 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.61, for a total value of $175,413.04.

On Monday, September 12th, Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 75,000 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.63, for a total value of $2,822,250.00.

Shares of RUN opened at $28.65 on Friday. Sunrun Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.80 and a fifty-two week high of $43.53. The firm has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.80 and a beta of 2.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.97. Sunrun had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 1.23%. The business had revenue of $631.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RUN. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Sunrun by 64.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Sunrun in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Sunrun in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 92.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,622 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. 90.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RUN has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Sunrun from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Sunrun to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Sunrun from $79.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Sunrun from $59.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Sunrun from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.63.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

