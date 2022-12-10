Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Shares Sold by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co reduced its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $356,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INSP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,817,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,608,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 2,203.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 180,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,307,000 after acquiring an additional 172,567 shares during the period. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. 98.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $320.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.60.

Insider Activity at Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems Stock Down 1.3 %

In related news, Director Jerry C. Griffin sold 9,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.42, for a total value of $2,040,828.14. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,125.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock opened at $232.27 on Friday. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.74 and a twelve month high of $272.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $202.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $197.19.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $109.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.62 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 14.47% and a negative return on equity of 17.52%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

About Inspire Medical Systems

(Get Rating)

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

Recommended Stories

