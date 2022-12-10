Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN) Shares Purchased by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN – Get Rating) by 233.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 39,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 27,865 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF were worth $1,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDN. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 21.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 8,157,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $281,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466,803 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 3,351.7% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,568,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523,021 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 346.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 851,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,370,000 after acquiring an additional 660,823 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 304,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,870,000 after acquiring an additional 8,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV grew its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV now owns 103,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,619,000 after acquiring an additional 2,875 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF alerts:

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF stock opened at $29.82 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.85 and a 200-day moving average of $28.99. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF has a 1-year low of $24.93 and a 1-year high of $37.30.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.