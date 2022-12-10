Investec Group (LON:INVP) Insider Sells £2,126,947.90 in Stock

Investec Group (LON:INVP – Get Rating) insider Stephen Koseff sold 434,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 490 ($5.97), for a total transaction of £2,126,947.90 ($2,593,522.62).

Investec Group Trading Up 0.3 %

Investec Group stock opened at GBX 477.40 ($5.82) on Friday. Investec Group has a 12-month low of GBX 336.30 ($4.10) and a 12-month high of GBX 541.40 ($6.60). The firm has a market capitalization of £3.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 636.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 449.88 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 439.03.

Investec Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 13.50 ($0.16) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.94%. Investec Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3,733.33%.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 540 ($6.58) target price on shares of Investec Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Investec Group provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom South Africa, and internationally. The company offers wealth and investment products and services, including portfolio management, discretionary wealth management, financial planning, stockbroking/execution, pensions and retirement, and investment advisory services for private clients, charities, pension funds and trusts.

