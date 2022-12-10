Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT)

Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Investors bought 6,987 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 378% compared to the average daily volume of 1,463 call options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Uniti Group

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UNIT. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Uniti Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Uniti Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in Uniti Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uniti Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uniti Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Uniti Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on UNIT. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Uniti Group from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Uniti Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Uniti Group from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Uniti Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th.

Uniti Group Stock Down 0.5 %

Uniti Group Dividend Announcement

Shares of NASDAQ UNIT opened at $5.94 on Friday. Uniti Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.58 and a fifty-two week high of $14.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -65.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.10%. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -666.59%.

Uniti Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.7 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Uniti Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniti Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.