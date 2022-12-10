Investors Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors acquired 3,539 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 473% compared to the typical daily volume of 618 put options.

Insider Activity at Lattice Semiconductor

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 4,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total transaction of $248,648.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Lattice Semiconductor news, SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 4,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total transaction of $248,648.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 23,858 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total transaction of $1,599,678.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 767,534 shares in the company, valued at $51,463,154.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,980 shares of company stock worth $3,661,338 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lattice Semiconductor

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 3.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 4.2% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,964 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 0.6% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 34,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 47.1% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 643 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 1.4% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 15,537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lattice Semiconductor Trading Down 2.1 %

LSCC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor to $60.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.00.

LSCC stock opened at $70.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.25. Lattice Semiconductor has a one year low of $43.41 and a one year high of $79.99. The stock has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.28 and a beta of 1.30.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 38.63%. The firm had revenue of $172.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.