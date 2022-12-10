Investors Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on EBET (NASDAQ:EBET)

EBET, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBET – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 8,557 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 3,620% compared to the average daily volume of 230 put options.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on EBET from $9.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 22nd.
EBET Price Performance
NASDAQ EBET opened at $0.64 on Friday. EBET has a fifty-two week low of $0.42 and a fifty-two week high of $24.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $10.51 million, a P/E ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.22.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On EBET
EBET Company Profile
EBET, Inc develops products and operates platforms to provide a real money online gambling experience focused on esports and competitive gaming. The company operates a portfolio of proprietary online casino and sportsbook brands consisting of Karamba, Hopa, Griffon Casino, BetTarget, Dansk777, and GenerationVIP.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on EBET (EBET)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/05 – 12/09
- There Is Fundamental Value In Broadcom, And It Yields 3.35%
- Costco vs Amazon: an end of the year showdown
- Discount Retailers Could Make Good Bargain Stocks
- Can Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson Continue Outperforming the Index?
Receive News & Ratings for EBET Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EBET and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.