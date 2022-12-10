Investors Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on EBET (NASDAQ:EBET)

EBET, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBET – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 8,557 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 3,620% compared to the average daily volume of 230 put options.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on EBET from $9.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 22nd.

NASDAQ EBET opened at $0.64 on Friday. EBET has a fifty-two week low of $0.42 and a fifty-two week high of $24.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $10.51 million, a P/E ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.22.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of EBET by 22.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 5,415 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of EBET by 13.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 98,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 11,342 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in EBET by 10.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 151,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 13,886 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in EBET during the first quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in EBET by 2.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 536,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,612,000 after acquiring an additional 14,593 shares during the period. 9.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EBET, Inc develops products and operates platforms to provide a real money online gambling experience focused on esports and competitive gaming. The company operates a portfolio of proprietary online casino and sportsbook brands consisting of Karamba, Hopa, Griffon Casino, BetTarget, Dansk777, and GenerationVIP.

