Investors Purchase Large Volume of SPDR S&P Retail ETF Put Options (NYSEARCA:XRT)

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 25,143 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 61% compared to the average volume of 15,600 put options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR S&P Retail ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $22,526,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $237,000.

Get SPDR S&P Retail ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Retail ETF Price Performance

SPDR S&P Retail ETF stock opened at $64.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.45 and a 200 day moving average of $63.23. SPDR S&P Retail ETF has a 12-month low of $55.32 and a 12-month high of $93.20.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Retail Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the retail sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index. The Fund invests in industries, such as apparel retail, automotive retail, food retail, department stores, Internet retail, general merchandise stores, drug retail, and hypermarkets and super centers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Retail ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Retail ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.