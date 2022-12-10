Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Expected to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $2.02 Per Share

Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Invitation Homes in a report released on Tuesday, December 6th. KeyCorp analyst A. Wurschmidt forecasts that the company will earn $2.02 per share for the year. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Invitation Homes’ current full-year earnings is $1.64 per share.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on INVH. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $40.50 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $39.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $47.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.43.

Shares of NYSE:INVH opened at $31.59 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.15. Invitation Homes has a 12-month low of $29.56 and a 12-month high of $45.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.29). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 3.68%. The company had revenue of $568.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.73 million.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 7th. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is 151.73%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in Invitation Homes by 66.8% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 74,757,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,004,285,000 after purchasing an additional 29,927,640 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,213,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,316,675,000 after purchasing an additional 11,059,735 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Invitation Homes by 31.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,133,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,287,783,000 after acquiring an additional 9,188,909 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Invitation Homes by 18.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,699,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,982,284,000 after acquiring an additional 9,004,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in Invitation Homes during the third quarter valued at approximately $147,993,000. Institutional investors own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

