iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 54.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 229,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 277,987 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.09% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $50,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 55,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,063,000 after acquiring an additional 10,924 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,097,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $243,079,000 after purchasing an additional 282,870 shares in the last quarter. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Creative Planning increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 396,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,790,000 after purchasing an additional 39,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,576,000 after purchasing an additional 3,281 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

IWF opened at $224.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $220.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $228.35. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $202.05 and a 1 year high of $310.35.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

