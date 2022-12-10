iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Sold by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 60.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,703 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 131.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 153.3% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of IWP opened at $85.96 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.75 and a fifty-two week high of $116.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $84.13 and its 200-day moving average is $84.57.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.