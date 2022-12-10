iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Shares Sold by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,306 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $1,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 3,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 9,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 15,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 3,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJK opened at $69.95 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $61.44 and a twelve month high of $85.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.76 and its 200 day moving average is $68.55.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.