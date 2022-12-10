Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Receives $55.13 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.13.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ITRI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Itron from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Itron in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Itron from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I lowered their price objective on shares of Itron from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Itron from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th.
Itron Trading Down 0.8 %
NASDAQ:ITRI opened at $52.55 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.44. Itron has a 52 week low of $39.38 and a 52 week high of $70.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.14 and a beta of 1.34.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITRI. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Itron by 105.3% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 698 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Itron by 230.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 845 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Itron by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,040 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Itron by 122.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Itron by 106.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. 97.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Itron
Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Itron (ITRI)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/05 – 12/09
- There Is Fundamental Value In Broadcom, And It Yields 3.35%
- Costco vs Amazon: an end of the year showdown
- Discount Retailers Could Make Good Bargain Stocks
- Can Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson Continue Outperforming the Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Itron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.