Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Receives $55.13 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.13.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ITRI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Itron from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Itron in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Itron from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I lowered their price objective on shares of Itron from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Itron from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

NASDAQ:ITRI opened at $52.55 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.44. Itron has a 52 week low of $39.38 and a 52 week high of $70.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.14 and a beta of 1.34.

In other Itron news, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 2,605 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.66, for a total value of $124,154.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,997 shares in the company, valued at $7,005,877.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITRI. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Itron by 105.3% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 698 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Itron by 230.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 845 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Itron by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,040 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Itron by 122.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Itron by 106.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. 97.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

