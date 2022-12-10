Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 232,041 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,888 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.32% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $41,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walker Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 6,064.1% in the 2nd quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 15,291,939 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,863,830,000 after purchasing an additional 15,043,859 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 160.9% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,422,791 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $783,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,727,700 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 77.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,040,077 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $204,945,000 after purchasing an additional 454,724 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 215.8% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 642,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,632,000 after purchasing an additional 439,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 523.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 246,806 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,633,000 after purchasing an additional 207,243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Jack Henry & Associates

In other news, CEO David B. Foss sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.11, for a total value of $3,009,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,958,282.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Jack Henry & Associates Price Performance

JKHY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $199.00 to $193.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates to $198.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.17.

NASDAQ JKHY opened at $181.54 on Friday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.44 and a 52 week high of $212.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $186.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $189.88.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $529.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.86 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 18.51% and a return on equity of 26.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. Analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

Jack Henry & Associates Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.04%.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

